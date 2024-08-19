Ogun Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists

August 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended two persons on suspicion of their involvement in cult-related activities in Sango-Ota, within the Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Abiodun Salami and Destiny Adeola, were arrested by the Ogun State Anti-Robbery Squad after receiving a tip-off from residents in Ijoko.

The state Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this on Monday, stating that the two individuals were apprehended on August 8, 2024.

Odutola said that the suspects, along with other members of the Eiye Confraternity, had gathered at a location in Ijoko.

He said “When they spotted the squad, they scattered in different directions. Salami and Adeola were apprehended.

“During questioning, Adeola revealed that he was initiated into the Eye Confraternity in 2022 at Atan-Otan.

Odutola stated that the police have intensified efforts to apprehend the other members who escaped.

He noted that items recovered from the scene included a toy silver pistol, locally made amulets and suspected Indian hemp.(www.naija247news.com).