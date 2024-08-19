Northern Leaders Push for Goodluck Jonathan to Run in 2027 Presidential Race Amid Discontent with Current Administration

Political leaders from Nigeria’s North are working discreetly to persuade former President Goodluck Jonathan to enter the 2027 presidential race, according to sources who spoke to THISDAY.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This effort gained traction following Governor Bala Mohammed’s recent comments indicating he would not run if Jonathan decides to campaign, signaling a serious strategy rather than a mere suggestion.

The push for Jonathan’s candidacy comes in response to dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, highlighted by the recent #EndBadGovernance protests. Despite this, Jonathan has yet to commit to a run, with his representatives suggesting that discussions about 2027 are premature.

They emphasized that Jonathan is currently focused on his international and humanitarian work.

Governor Mohammed, who previously served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under Jonathan, has publicly endorsed Jonathan’s potential return, citing his experience and leadership qualities. Mohammed stated he would support Jonathan’s candidacy wholeheartedly, even over his own ambitions within the PDP.

The North sees Jonathan as a fair candidate, considering the region’s rotation of the presidency and Jonathan’s previous term from 2010 to 2015. The dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s policies, including fuel subsidy removal and Naira devaluation, has exacerbated this sentiment. Northern elites reportedly favor Jonathan due to his past inclusive governance and policies that addressed regional issues.

Prof. Khalifa Dikwa of the Borno Elders Forum criticized Tinubu’s administration for what he views as ineffective appointments and policies detrimental to the North.

Despite Vice President Kashim Shettima’s attempts to counter claims of regional bias, the Northern elite’s frustration with the current administration remains significant.

This developing political landscape reflects a broader discontent with the current government and a strategic move by Northern leaders to potentially reshape Nigeria’s political future.