NGO trains 100 teachers on Artificial Intelligence in Kebbi

August 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United States Department’s Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund (AEIF), has commenced the training of 100 secondary school teachers on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve educational outcomes in Kebbi.

Mrs Adanma Odefa, the AI for Educator Project Lead, said at the commencement of the training in Birnin Kebbi on Monday that it was to make learning better for students with the use of AI.

According to Odefa, education is the key to the success of any nation and Nigeria’s young people are its greatest resources and hopes of producing a more prosperous future for this great country.

She said, “We support educational initiatives like this, and we remain committed to strengthening human capital for inclusive Nigerian economic growth and human development.

”We know you teachers will take advantage of this great opportunity and acquire the requisite skills on AI for providing quality learning experience for your students.”

Odefa explained that only two states of Ebonyi and Kebbi were chosen for the project in the country, adding that Kebbi was chosen to pilot the project because of its ongoing efforts of teachers’ recruitment.

“We thought it is a great opportunity for us to weigh in, to advocate for the importance of using AI responsibly in our teaching as a teaching tool.

“That is one of the reasons we have chosen Kebbi, and we are not going to train the teachers and leave them alone; we are going to collate them together in a platform.

“We have designed a platform where we are going to be connecting them to several tools as well as mentor them,” she said.

Declaring the training open, Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Basic and Secondary School Education, Alhaji Abubakar Nayelwa, expressed appreciation to the U.S. government and its partners for collaborating to up-skill teachers in the state.

”This workshop will further improve educational outcomes in Kebbi,” he said.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the four-day workshop was sponsored by the U.S. Department’s Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund (AEIF).(NAN)