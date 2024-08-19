Menu
Lagos Govt Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared Tuesday, August 20, as a work-free day for all public servants in the State, as part of the activities lined up to mark the 2024 Isese Day celebration in Lagos,

Following the development, work would resume in all public offices including courts, across the state on Wednesday, August 21, allowing our traditional religious worshippers celebrate their day.

The Governor’s approval was made public through a circular signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/124/Vol.1/66.

According to the circular:

“It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day Celebration will hold on Tuesday, 20th August 2024. In emphasizing commitment to give necessary support to traditional institutions, as well as enhance the promotion of indigenous tradition by preserving cultural heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved that Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, be declared a Work Free Day for Public Servants in the State.

Consequently, work resumes on Wednesday, 21 August, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity”.

“Ìṣẹ̀ṣe”, is the Yoruba religion, comprising the traditional religious and spiritual concepts and practice of the Yoruba people, whose homeland is in present-day Southwestern Nigeria- Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and Lagos states, as well as parts of Kogi state and the adjoining parts of Benin and Togo, commonly known as Yorubaland (Yoruba: Ilẹ̀Káàárọ̀-Oòjíire).(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
I was once asked to leave the stage for PSquare – Flavour recalls humble beginning
Next article
CBN Governor Cardoso looks away as Nigeria’s Commercial Banks besiege own treasury to grow profit
