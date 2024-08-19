Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

I was once asked to leave the stage for PSquare – Flavour recalls humble beginning

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

High-life singer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, has recounted his humble beginnings and how he was once made to leave the stage during a performance for the now-defunct PSquare.

In an interview on “In My Opinion” podcast, which was released on Sunday, August 18, Flavour narrated how he began his music career as a choir conductor and drummer in the church.

Afterwards, he joined a music company/ band that trained young boys.

When he left the band after 13 years to be a solo act, he said life became tough.

Flavour said: “Things started changing when I started seeing some artistes.

“When I left the band, I went into the streets. That was when the game became hard. All this time, I was in a good place; the music had procedures and all, but now I was in the streets.

“Like a street musician hustling, I went to different joints to play. I could sing so many songs; I had like 5,000 songs I could sing and play to entertain people.”

He explained that he had a regular spot – City Centre in Enugu – where he used to perform regularly from 8pm to 3am and he was beginning to build a fan base. Yet, he said when bigger artists came and performed for a shorter time, they got better reception from the fans.

He recalled: “We play from 8pm until 3am, but then I see these artistes; they play for like 30 minutes, and everybody is happy, clapping for them and hailing them. And I’m wondering, ‘what is going on? Are we not same artistes?”’

He then recalled a time P-Square came to the spot to promote their single “Temptation” and how that was a turning point in his life.

Flavour said: “I was playing and immediately P-Square came in, the manager said, ‘Hello. Off that thing’.

“I switched off and I passed the microphone, went somewhere and sat down.”

Flavour said he saw the fans screaming as the twins sang and he wondered if it was not the same songs he sings that they were singing.

According to him, this experience made him realise he needed to transition from being a mere musician to an artiste.

Flavour said, “So I was like, it’s the same music these people are doing I’ve been doing with you, and you never shouted like this. I was so cold; I was just watching. When they left, the manager just told me to carry on.

“Then it started occurring to me that these guys, the difference is that they create their sound, go to the studio, and record. That’s how it’s done. So you are just a music man.

“So I decided to change from a music man to an artiste, and that was the difficult part of it because I thought it was going to be easy. I could play, I could sing, but to create your own sound, where are you going to start from?

“The best way to go about it was to start afresh.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NGO trains 100 teachers on Artificial Intelligence in Kebbi
Next article
Lagos Govt Declares Tuesday Public Holiday
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC Reports 28% Increase in Annual Net Profit, Declares ₦2.1 Trillion Dividend

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABUJA, Aug 19 – Nigeria’s state oil company,...

CBN Governor Cardoso looks away as Nigeria’s Commercial Banks besiege own treasury to grow profit

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Outrage as Nigerian banks besiege own treasury to grow...

Lagos Govt Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared Tuesday,...

NGO trains 100 teachers on Artificial Intelligence in Kebbi

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United States Department’s Alumni Engagement...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NNPC Reports 28% Increase in Annual Net Profit, Declares ₦2.1 Trillion Dividend

News Analysis 363
ABUJA, Aug 19 – Nigeria’s state oil company,...

CBN Governor Cardoso looks away as Nigeria’s Commercial Banks besiege own treasury to grow profit

Analysis 363
Outrage as Nigerian banks besiege own treasury to grow...

Lagos Govt Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

Nigeria Metro News 363
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared Tuesday,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NNPC Reports 28% Increase in Annual Net Profit, Declares ₦2.1 Trillion...

By Naija247news - 363