Security News

Hotel explosion: Suspect has been on wanted list – Police

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The suspect behind the June 25 dynamite explosion at the Rivers State-owned Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt was on police ‘Wanted List” before the incident.

A dynamite explosion happened on June 25 near Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt during a protest by some persons over the tenure of the local government chairmen in the state.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the command, in a statement on Sunday said:” Preye Josiah has been on our wanted list prior to the incident”.

She said that the suspect, after detonating explosives and injuring himself in the blast, went to the hospital for treatment, where medical staff recognised him.

“Josiah, 40, from Kabiama community of Sagbama Local Government Area, detonated the IED along the Port Harcourt–Aba Expressway.

“He was immediately arrested after the explosion and is receiving treatment for serious injuries,” she said.

Iringe-Koko accused Josiah of involvement in multiple armed robberies in the state from 2012 and 2016, including high-profile bank heists led by one Daniel Gogo, alias Full Payment.

“Previously evasive, Josiah has been identified as the dynamite detonating expert of the robbery gang and is a member of the Vikings Confraternity.

“He has confessed to detonating the dynamite at the Port Harcourt–Aba Expressway,” she added.

She said that police detectives were actively pursuing leads to identify Josiah’s accomplices and sponsors behind the explosion.

In a related development, the police disclosed details regarding the Aug. 5 bombing of the Action Peoples Party (APP) secretariate in GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko reported that two men planted and detonated the IED around 1 a.m. that day.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects exited a car, walked to the building, ignited the device, and threw it at the secretariate before driving off.

“Our Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) squad later identified a crater in front of the building where the device was placed, causing shockwaves and damaging the building,” she explained.

She said that no casualties were reported, and samples of the IED residue have been collected for forensic analysis.

Iringe-Koko stated that the command has intensified its efforts to apprehend those responsible for attack. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
