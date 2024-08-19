FirstBank Holds Corporate Responsibility, Sustainability Week

August 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) says its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) programme is scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to a statement by Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, the week-long programme will involve activities packed with charity and kindness.

Ani-Mumuney said that the event aims to sow seeds of kindness by empowering communities, and minimising environmental impact, while advancing the bank’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said the week offered opportunities for employees of the FirstBank to give their time and resources to defined causes in line with the bank’s CR&S strategic approach.

Ani-Mumuney said that the bank would plant 30,000 trees across Nigeria, furthering its commitment to plant 50,000 trees by 2025 in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF).

She said that the bank would also support Jigawa and Plateau States by driving awareness, performing surgeries, and providing post-care kits for those living with Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF).

According to her, these initiatives epitomise FirstBank’s care for the environment and humanity, aligning with the Bank’s sustainability strategic pillars and support for the Green Recovery Nigeria.

“At FirstBank, we remain committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our customers and the communities we serve.

“Our 2024 CR&S Week is a testament to this dedication, and we are excited to amplify our efforts in enabling the Giants in the lives of our communities and enhance sustainable development and community growth.

“As we celebrate the FirstBank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability week, we invite all to embrace the spirit of kindness.

“As we come together this special occasion, we should weave kindness into the fabric of our daily lives, leaving a lasting impact on one another,” sshe said.

The News Agency reports that The FirstBank Group includes FirstBank Nigeria, UK, Gambia, Sierra-Leone, DRC, Guinea, Ghana, Senegal; First Pension and First Nominees.

Now in its eighth year, the CR&S Week is reserved for the demonstration of kindness by the bank and its employees, with the theme, “Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness” (SPARK).

SPARK is the bank’s value-based initiative in alignment with the ethos of compassion, civility, and charity.

During the 2023 CR&S Week, eight countries participated with over 80 charities/NGOs and 30,000 lives impacted. (www.naija247news.com).