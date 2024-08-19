Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

FirstBank Holds Corporate Responsibility, Sustainability Week

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) says its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) programme is scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to a statement by Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, the week-long programme will involve activities packed with charity and kindness.

Ani-Mumuney said that the event aims to sow seeds of kindness by empowering communities, and minimising environmental impact, while advancing the bank’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said the week offered opportunities for employees of the FirstBank to give their time and resources to defined causes in line with the bank’s CR&S strategic approach.

Ani-Mumuney said that the bank would plant 30,000 trees across Nigeria, furthering its commitment to plant 50,000 trees by 2025 in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF).

She said that the bank would also support Jigawa and Plateau States by driving awareness, performing surgeries, and providing post-care kits for those living with Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF).

According to her, these initiatives epitomise FirstBank’s care for the environment and humanity, aligning with the Bank’s sustainability strategic pillars and support for the Green Recovery Nigeria.

“At FirstBank, we remain committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our customers and the communities we serve.

“Our 2024 CR&S Week is a testament to this dedication, and we are excited to amplify our efforts in enabling the Giants in the lives of our communities and enhance sustainable development and community growth.

“As we celebrate the FirstBank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability week, we invite all to embrace the spirit of kindness.

“As we come together this special occasion, we should weave kindness into the fabric of our daily lives, leaving a lasting impact on one another,” sshe said.

The News Agency reports that The FirstBank Group includes FirstBank Nigeria, UK, Gambia, Sierra-Leone, DRC, Guinea, Ghana, Senegal; First Pension and First Nominees.

Now in its eighth year, the CR&S Week is reserved for the demonstration of kindness by the bank and its employees, with the theme, “Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness” (SPARK).

SPARK is the bank’s value-based initiative in alignment with the ethos of compassion, civility, and charity.

During the 2023 CR&S Week, eight countries participated with over 80 charities/NGOs and 30,000 lives impacted. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stock market dips by 1.51%
Next article
Naira depreciates to N1,590/$ in black market
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NGO trains 100 teachers on Artificial Intelligence in Kebbi

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United States Department’s Alumni Engagement...

Cultism, Drug Abuse, Security threats needing urgent attention – Lagos CP

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State,...

Troops Kill Notorious Boko Haram commander, Others in Borno

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army announced on Sunday...

UBA Partners Aura by Transcorp, Rolls out Summer Deals for Customers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NGO trains 100 teachers on Artificial Intelligence in Kebbi

Education 363
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United States Department’s Alumni Engagement...

Cultism, Drug Abuse, Security threats needing urgent attention – Lagos CP

Security News 363
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State,...

Troops Kill Notorious Boko Haram commander, Others in Borno

Security News 363
August 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army announced on Sunday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NGO trains 100 teachers on Artificial Intelligence in Kebbi

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363