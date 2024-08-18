Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stock Market Dips by 1.51% Amid Profit-Taking, CPI Slowdown, and Dividend Anticipation

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

This week, the Nigerian stock market faced significant profit-taking and sell-offs, particularly among mid and large-cap stocks. These actions led to a notable downturn, with the benchmark index dropping due to low trading volumes and negative market sentiment. Investors were processing the recently released July 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which showed a deceleration in Nigeria’s headline inflation to 33.40%. Additionally, expectations around interim dividend declarations influenced trading activities.

By the end of the week, the All-Share Index (ASI) had fallen by 1.51%, closing at 97,100.31 points. This decline was largely driven by sell-offs in the banking and industrial goods sectors, reflecting the ongoing market dynamics amid increased volatility. Market capitalization also mirrored this decline, dropping by 1.51% to N55.13 trillion, with N846.53 billion wiped off the market. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return for the market now stands at 29.86%.

Trading activity was subdued, with the weekly traded volume decreasing by 25.8% to 1.99 billion units, while the traded value fell by 17.9% to N40.19 billion. The number of weekly deals also dropped by 7.24%, totaling 44,017 trades. The negative market breadth was evident, with more losers (46) than gainers (38).

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the NGX-Industrial Goods and NGX-Banking sectors declining by 5.16% and 2.28% week-on-week, respectively, due to profit-taking. However, other sectors saw gains, including the NGX-Oil & Gas (5.25%), NGX-Insurance (0.79%), and NGX-Consumer Goods (0.37%) indexes.

Top gainers of the week included RTBRISCOE, with a 33.9% increase, followed by TOTAL (20%), JBERGER (18%), GUINEAINS (18%), and UPL (12%). On the other hand, CUTIX (-18%), BUACEMENT (-15%), OANDO (-12%), LEARNAFRICA (-11%), and CHAMS (-10%) were among the top losers due to investor sell-offs.

As the market continues to trade within the value area, entry opportunities are emerging for discerning investors. Transaction volume patterns and support levels are signaling potential buying opportunities. Looking ahead, investors are keenly awaiting the release of the Q2 2024 GDP report, along with audited half-year earnings and interim dividend announcements. Cowry Research anticipates a mixed performance in the coming week, driven by ongoing portfolio rebalancing and profit-taking activities, but advises investors to focus on fundamentally strong stocks.

Inflation Eases to 33.40% in July After 29 Months of Climb: Is Nigeria at an Inflection Point?
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
