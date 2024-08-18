Inflation Eases to 33.40% in July After 29 Months of Climb: Is Nigeria at an Inflection Point?

This week, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, revealing a trend reversal in headline inflation, which eased to 33.40% year-on-year in July 2024. This marks a slowdown from the 28-year high of 34.19% recorded in June 2024. The deceleration, which reflects a 0.8% point drop compared to the previous month, is attributed to a high base effect and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent interest rate hike. However, the rate remains significantly higher, by 9.32% points, compared to the 24.08% reported in July 2023.

This moderation in the headline index ends a 29-month streak of continuous inflationary acceleration, starting from 15.60% in January 2022. The slowdown can be linked to the CBN’s inflation-targeting measures, including raising interest rates to 26.75% at its last meeting, and the federal government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of rising food prices, increased PMS prices due to subsidy removal, and further naira depreciation.

Notably, there was a reduction in the number of items contributing to the headline inflation at the divisional levels, including food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, utilities, clothing, health services, and more. Additionally, the headline inflation rate in July 2024 stood at 2.28% month-on-month, slightly lower than the 2.31% recorded in June 2024, indicating a slower pace of increase in average price levels.

The food index, a major driver of the headline index, showed a positive trend by easing to 39.53% year-on-year from 40.87% in June 2024. This improvement is partly due to the federal government’s initiatives, such as suspending import duties, VAT, and other tariffs on staple food items and raw materials, aimed at boosting domestic food production.

Conversely, the core inflation index rose slightly to 27.47% from 27.40% in June, driven by increased costs in air tickets, road transport, rent, accommodation services, and healthcare. The rise in core inflation is attributed to elevated energy costs and higher electricity tariffs.

The July 2024 inflation report also highlights significant regional disparities in Nigeria’s inflation rates. Year-on-year, Bauchi (46.04%), Jigawa (40.77%), and Kebbi (37.47%) recorded the highest inflation rates, while Benue (27.28%), Delta (28.06%), and Borno (28.33%) saw the slowest increases. Month-on-month, Abuja (3.91%), Borno (3.84%), and Enugu (3.76%) experienced the highest inflationary increases, while Taraba (0.17%), Kwara (0.62%), and Ondo (0.91%) recorded the smallest rises.

Focusing on food inflation, Sokoto (46.26%), Jigawa (46.05%), and Enugu (44.06%) had the highest year-on-year increases, while Adamawa (33.48%), Bauchi (35.10%), and Benue (36.41%) reported the slowest rates. On a month-on-month basis, Borno (5.07%), Sokoto (4.99%), and Enugu (4.17%) saw the highest increases, whereas Kwara (0.51%), Taraba (0.56%), and Ondo (0.68%) had the smallest increases.

Cowry Research notes a significant trend reversal in both headline and food inflation, marking a critical development after nearly 30 months of continuous inflationary pressure. This moderation, the first since January 2022, reflects the coordinated efforts of Nigeria’s monetary and fiscal authorities. The CBN’s recent monetary policy tightening and government interventions aimed at mitigating rising food prices have contributed to this shift. These measures have helped offset the inflationary effects of subsidy removal and naira depreciation, offering some relief to Nigerians. Looking ahead, a further deceleration in headline inflation to 32.86% is anticipated in August, driven by the harvest season.