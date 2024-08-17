Menu
Unknown Gunmen kidnap medical students in Benue

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Benue says no fewer than 20 medical students from University of Jos were kidnapped in Otukpo on Thursday evening.

Benue Police Public Relations Officer Sewuese Anene told the News Agency on Friday by telephone that the incident happened at 5.30 p.m.

Anene said that the students who were traveling to Enugu for their annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students convention were ambushed and kidnapped in Otukpo.

She said that investigation into the matter was ongoing, adding that there was no additional information as at the time of filing this report.

“A report was received that medical students from Jos were on their way from Jos to Enugu and were kidnapped around Otukpo.

“No fewer than 20 students were ambushed and kidnapped around Otukpo. They are coming from Jos,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

