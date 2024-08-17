Unknown Gunmen kidnap medical students in Benue

August 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Benue says no fewer than 20 medical students from University of Jos were kidnapped in Otukpo on Thursday evening.

Benue Police Public Relations Officer Sewuese Anene told the News Agency on Friday by telephone that the incident happened at 5.30 p.m.

Anene said that the students who were traveling to Enugu for their annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students convention were ambushed and kidnapped in Otukpo.

She said that investigation into the matter was ongoing, adding that there was no additional information as at the time of filing this report.

“A report was received that medical students from Jos were on their way from Jos to Enugu and were kidnapped around Otukpo.

“No fewer than 20 students were ambushed and kidnapped around Otukpo. They are coming from Jos,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).