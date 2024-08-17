Ondo Govt. Distributes 18,000 Bags of Fertiliser to Farmers

August 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has distributed 18,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who flagged-off the distribution on Friday in Akure, lauded President Bola Tinubu for supporting the state with different relief materials.

The governor said the fertilisers would be distributed across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGA’s) of the state.

He said 5,520 bags of NPK 20-10-10; 4,140 bags of NPK 27-13-13; 4,140 bags of NPK 15-15-15; and 4,200 bags of Urea fertiliser would be distributed to the farmers.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the battle against hunger should be a collaborative effort.

“My administration is absolutely committed to ensuring that palliatives reach the targeted beneficiaries.

“There are many factors causing the scarcity and high cost of foodstuff; among the factors are insecurity, inaccessible roads, climate change and urbanisation.

“To mitigate the effect of food crisis, we recently approved N1 billion for sale of agricultural inputs and hiring of tractors for land preparation at 25 per cent subsidised rates to farmers.

“Another N1 billion was approved for the sale of food commodities at 25 per cent subsidised rate for the benefit of the people of the state,” he said.

The governor also said that a committee on agriculture and food security was inaugurated during the flag-off of the first phase of distribution of over 1,200 metric tonnes of maize to livestock farmers across the state.

According to him, the maize distributed for animal feed was able to bring down the prices of livestock items in the market at that time.

“The second phase was the distribution of food items – 24,000 bags of 25kg Nigerian rice; 14,040 bags of 50kg maize; 3,440 bags of 25kg garri across the 18 Local Government Areas.

“Also distributed were tricycles, tillers and canoes. These interventions, jointly financed by the Federal and State Governments, were to mitigate hunger and provide succour to our people.

“I, however, must warn that distribution of these fertilisers should not wear any political, religious or ethnic colouration.

“It must be distributed fairly to all 18 LGAs and in a transparent manner. I must warn that they are not for sale,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Rotimi Wemimo, Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture and Agribusiness in the state, said that thorough investigations would be conducted to ensure the effective use of the fertilisers.

He said the investigation would also ensure that the fertilisers reached the targeted beneficiaries.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association, Mr Ayodele Olamide, appreciated the governor for supporting farmers.

Similarly, the Chairman of Cassava Growers Association, Mr Oloruntoba Olufemi, said the distribution of fertilisers came at a crucial time and woud significantly enhance their farming operations. (www.naija247news.com).