NMDPRA seals 4 filling stations, two gas stations in A’Ibom

August 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Eket office, has sealed four filling stations and two gas stations for non-renewal of licenses and poor housekeeping in the state.

Mr Ikechukwu Eseka, the Coordinator of the Authority, disclosed this to newsmen during a routine surveillance of petrol stations in Uyo on Friday.

“Some of the filling stations are sealed for non-renewal of licenses and poor housekeeping in the state,” he said.

Eseka said that the filling stations were sealed in Uyo, the state capital.

He warned marketers against under-dispensing, hoardings or diverting of petroleum products.

Eseka said the Authority was also carrying surveillance for housekeeping to ensure that the facilities were up to standard in the state. (www.naija247news.com).