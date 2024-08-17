Menu
Oil Markets

NMDPRA seals 4 filling stations, two gas stations in A’Ibom

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Eket office, has sealed four filling stations and two gas stations for non-renewal of licenses and poor housekeeping in the state.

Mr Ikechukwu Eseka, the Coordinator of the Authority, disclosed this to newsmen during a routine surveillance of petrol stations in Uyo on Friday.

“Some of the filling stations are sealed for non-renewal of licenses and poor housekeeping in the state,” he said.

Eseka said that the filling stations were sealed in Uyo, the state capital.

He warned marketers against under-dispensing, hoardings or diverting of petroleum products.

Eseka said the Authority was also carrying surveillance for housekeeping to ensure that the facilities were up to standard in the state. (www.naija247news.com).

