Medical Community Demands Release of Kidnapped Doctor

August 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A medical Doctor Ganiyat Popoola who was kidnapped at the National Eye Care Hospital in December 2023 in Kaduna state is yet to regain her freedom 8 months after the incident.

Her colleagues are now calling for her immediate unconditional release threatening to down tools if she is not released soon.

They are calling for the immediate release of their colleague Dr. Ganiyat Popoola who has been held captive by unknown gunmen for 8 months.

The breastfeeding mother was taken from the Doctors quarters of the National Eye care Centre Kaduna, after gunmen broke into the hospital’s perimeter Fence.

The protesting health workers say her abduction has not only shaken the medical community but also highlighted the growing insecurity that professionals face daily.

During the march, they voiced their concerns and fears about the increasing insecurity affecting their profession.

They cautioned that if Dr. Ganiyat is not released soon, they may have to resort to downing tools which would further strain the already overburdened healthcare system.

Their message remains clear: without urgent action, both to secure their colleague’s release and address the rising tide of insecurity, Nigeria risks losing even more of its essential healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, in Benue state, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if their abducted colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola, is not released by August 26.

See also Students Hospitalised As Explosion Rocks Filling Station Opposite OAU Hostel

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Fanen Dogoh, made this declaration at Federal Medical Centre Makurdi, the Benue State Capital, stating that the association has lost patience with the government’s inaction over the abduction.

Ganiyat Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted on 27th of December, 2023, along with her husband and nephew. While her husband was released in March, Mrs Ganiyat and her nephew remain in captivity.(www.naija247news.com).