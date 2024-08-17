Burna Boy Richest Nigerian Artist – Music executive Paulo Okoye

August 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular music executive, Paulo Okoye has announced Burna Boy as Nigeria’s wealthiest musician.

Okoye revealed that Burna Boy raked in a whopping $80 million in 2023 alone.

He made this revelation while speaking with popular podcaster, Daddy Freeze during an Instagram live session.

He said, “The only person that is making money in Nigeria is Burna Boy. He made at least $80 to $100 million four years ago. Burna Boy is the richest.

“Burna Boy is on another level. The good thing about him is that he has a very small unit of people. His mother, sister and among others in his team are not up to eight. So every other person is either contractors or consultants.” (www.naija247news.com).