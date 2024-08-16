Why I love Wizkid” – Nicki Minaj opens up

August 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous American rapper Nicki Minaj has publicly expressed her admiration for Nigerian music sensation Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

During a recent live stream on StationHead, Minaj, often referred to as the ‘Queen of Rap,’ spoke highly of the Grammy-winning artist, highlighting her deep respect for him.

Minaj described Wizkid as “a very cool and chill guy,” emphasizing his intelligence and down-to-earth nature.

“He’s really that guy, very smart. I have much love and respect for him,” she said during the stream.

The rap icon also shared that she first met Wizkid while she was working on her 2018 album, ‘Queen,’ in a studio located in Queens, New York.

Despite rumors of a collaboration between Wizkid and Nicki Minaj over the years, the duo has neither released any songs together nor confirmed that they have any unreleased tracks in the works.(www.naija247news.com).