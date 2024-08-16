Menu
Unknown Gunmen kidnap Anambra Commissioner and his wife, k!ll aide

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen have abducted the Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Agha Mba and his wife, Chizoba, in Ubiaja, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that one of his aides identified as A.B Affiah, was k!lled during the attack which occurred on Friday, August 16, 2024.

The Commissioner was reportedly travelling to Abuja alongside his wife to attend the wedding ceremony of Adaora, the daughter of Governor Chukwuma Soludo scheduled for Saturday, August 17, when his vehicle was ambushed by the gunmen.

The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the abduction of the couple.

The PPRO added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam is aware of the incident.

“We got the information and my Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has escalated it,” he said.

“Every necessary assistance we can give from our command here, we will give, but I don’t have any information on that.” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
