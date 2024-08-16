UNICAL suspends student over alleged sexual molestation of female colleague

August 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has suspended Okoi Godwin Clement, a student of the Department of Physiotherapy, for alleged gross misconduct.

The suspension was conveyed in a letter dated August 14, 2024, signed by the University Registrar, Mr. Gabriel. O. Egbe.

According to the letter, Okoi’s suspension was necessitated by his alleged sexual molestation of a fellow student during a departmental dinner night at Atekong Drive in Calabar.

The letter states that Okoi’s action is a complete negation of the current administration’s commitment to character moulding undergraduates and is a cause for great concern.

Such behaviour, the letter emphasizes, is alien to the academic community and contradicts the culture of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, as conveyed in the letter, was deeply saddened by the incident, describing it as callous, uncivilized, indecent, and irresponsible.

The letter further states that Okoi’s actions contravene the provisions of the Students Handbook and the Oath he took during matriculation.

As a result, the Vice-Chancellor has directed that Okoi be suspended from all academic activities in the University, effective from Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The letter also instructs Okoi to remain in suspension while the matter is being referred to the Police for investigation.

In his own interest, Okoi is advised to report to the Acting Chief Security Officer, who has been mandated to hand him over to the Police for further necessary action.

The Dean, Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, and Dean of Student Affairs are also directed to ensure strict compliance with the directive. (www.naija247news.com).