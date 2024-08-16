Moscow, August 15 – Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev has made a series of allegations against the United States and NATO, accusing them of direct involvement in Ukrainian military actions and broader efforts to destabilize Russia. In an interview with a Russian news agency, Patrushev claimed that without US backing, Kiev would not have dared to enter Russian territory.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Patrushev specifically pointed to the recent Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region, describing it as a “terrorist” act orchestrated with NATO and Western intelligence support. He argued that the attack was a desperate move by the Kiev regime, which he said is on the brink of collapse.

“The White House’s denials of involvement in Ukraine’s actions in the Kursk region are simply untrue. The US says one thing and does another,” Patrushev asserted. He added that the US has created conditions that could lead to Ukraine losing territory, including areas coveted by some American allies.

Patrushev also accused the West of escalating tensions in the Black Sea, where NATO is reportedly preparing to increase its presence, and in the Baltic Sea, where Sweden and Finland’s moves are seen as an effort to limit Russia’s access, effectively turning the region into a “NATO internal sea.”

Beyond Europe, Patrushev warned that the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy has clear anti-Russian and anti-Chinese motives. He also accused the US and UK of fomenting conflicts in countries like Serbia, Venezuela, and Bangladesh to divert attention from domestic issues.

In Venezuela, he noted, US interference in sovereign affairs remains high despite recent elections. In Serbia, he claimed the West attempted to instigate a color revolution to replace the government with US-aligned politicians.

On the military front, Patrushev highlighted the development of unmanned marine equipment as a key focus for the Russian Navy. He also emphasized Russia’s superiority in the Arctic, asserting that the country is far ahead of the US and other Arctic nations in both military and civilian capabilities.