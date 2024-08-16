Menu
Police identify BRT bus attackers

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command says suspects whose motorcycles were seized allegedly attacked a BRT bus on Wednesday in the Orile area of the state.

Command’s Spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN in Lagos on Friday.

Hundeyin said it was not a case of armed robbery but the attack was a reaction by the suspected motorcyclists to the seizure of their motorcycles.

He said the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences, Enforcement Unit, had raided commercial motorcyclists plying the BRT lanes and other prohibited roads and seized some motorcycles.

He alleged that some of the motorcyclists were those who resisted the police because of their positions but were arrested during the raid.

“Some of these motorcyclists got angry and mobilised themselves to protest and the nearest Lagos State Government facility they saw around was the BRT coming.

“They forced the driver to stop and attacked the bus; and the driver was not bold enough to drive through them, he waited and ran out of the bus, while the riders vandalised the windows of the BRT.

“There are claims that some people were robbed in the bus, nobody has come forward to the police to report that,” he said.

UNICAL suspends student over alleged sexual molestation of female colleague
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

