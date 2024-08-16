Nigeria records 39 Mpox cases

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 39 Mpox cases have been recorded in the country this year.

On Wednesday, August 14, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox (formerly called Monkey Pox) a “public health emergency of international concern” after a surge in cases recorded in Africa.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, August 15, Jide Idris, NCDC director-general (DG), said the cases were recorded across 33 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

He said Bayelsa (5), Cross River (5), Ogun (4), Lagos (4), Ondo (3), and Ebonyi (3) have recorded the highest cases of mpox.

“The national mpox technical working group (TWG), a multi-sectoral body housed within the NCDC, continues to coordinate mpox response activities,” he said.

“As part of the government’s ongoing efforts, we are intensifying surveillance across Nigeria to swiftly detect and respond to any new cases.

“This is putting all port health services across all five international airports, 10 seaports, and 51 land/foot crossing borders on high alert.

“Diagnostic protocols are now distributed to these locations, and port health officers are on high alert and screening for suspected cases.”

Idris said the NCDC is also considering vaccination for high-risk groups, noting that “Nigeria expects to receive 10,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine”.

He added that some states, including Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Rivers, Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom, Adamawa, Taraba, and the FCT, have been put on high alert.

“We are also conducting contact tracing and monitoring for confirmed cases to prevent further spread,” the NCDC DG said.

“This will now also include declarations by travellers who have been to any of the countries where there has been an ongoing outbreak of MPX in the last 90 days.

“The NCDC is also notifying public and private hospitals about the mpox alert and sending a list of referral isolation/treatment centres across the 6 geopolitical zones and reference.

Idris also gave an update on the cholera outbreak, noting that 5,951 suspected cases and 176 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the FCT, with a case fatality rate of 3 percent as of August 11.

“This data reflects a continued increase in the number of cases being recorded across the country,” he said.

“So far, the most affected age groups are less than five years.”(www.naija247news.com).