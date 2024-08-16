NCS Uncover 12 Containers of Tramadol, Machetes at Apapa Ports

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Apapa Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 12 containers laden with Tramadol, expired drugs and 27, 540 pieces of cutlasses and machetes with duty paid value of N1.8 billion.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, disclosed this while unveiling the contraband in Lagos on Thursday.Adeniyi explained that the expired pharmaceutical products were imported without undergoing the necessary regulatory requirements.

He added that some of the drugs did not obtain a National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) numbers.

“We also have containers that were seized due to false declarations, ostensibly to evade duty payments, which amount to smuggling.

“In total, 12 containers have been seized with duty paid value worth N1.8bilion.

“These importations are in flagrant violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

“One of the seized containers, a 40ft container with box number SEGU4339917, was declared to contain baclofen tablets, metoprolol succinate, atenolol gloves, losartan potassium, hydrochlorothiazide, atorvastatin calcium, esomeprazole magnesium and diclofenac sodium topical gel, among others.

“Upon examination, the container was found to be laden with daily health immune supplements that expired in July this year; acyclovir capsules have expired in April 2024; valsartan tablets (320mg and 160mg) have expired in June 2024; prednisone tablets (USP 10mg) have expired in June 2024.

“Also losartan potassium tablets (100mg) that expired in June 2024; major aspirin low-dose pain reliever (81mg) that expired in June 2024; vitamin D supplements that expired in June 2024 and magnesium oxide tablets (420mg) that expired in June 2024.

“The 40ft container also contained diclofenac sodium topical gel expiring in November 2024; oral rehydration solution mix that expired in July 2024; unimap multiple micronutrient supplements, expiring in December 2025 and other regulated medical items,” Adeniyi said.

He said that in the examined container, as in many others seized by the Apapa Customs Command the expired and unexpired medicaments, did not carry the required NAFDAC number.

Adeniyi said that another 20ft container with expired pharmaceutical products, was found to contain cartons of Royal Tramadol (225mg) concealed with expired cartons of analgesic, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory tablets without a NAFDAC number.

The customs boss said that a 20ft container was also found to contain rolls of Tramadol (225mg) concealed with expired cartons of Zokomol and Diclofenac pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC registration number.

He confirmed that another 20ft container was found contained cartons of tramadol (100mg) concealed with expired cartons of pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC number.

“A 40ft container was found to contain cartons of codeine concealed with cartons of expired pharmaceutical products and cartons of brushes.

“Another 40ft container was found to contain cartons of codeine and tramadol concealed with expired Diacare antidiarrheal and pain reliever pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC number.

“Similarly a 40ft container was found to contain cartons of expired pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC registration number.

“In addition to the pharmaceutical products, there were two 40ft containers with 15,540 and 12,000 pieces of cutlasses and machetes.

“A total of 27,540 pieces of cutlasses and machetes were contained in the two containers,” he said.

Adeniyi commended the Apapa Customs Area Controller, Mr Babatunde Olomu, and the officers for the anti-smuggling exploit.

According to him, the Apapa Command handles the highest volume of trade for the NCS, collects the highest revenue, and therefore saddled with a higher degree of expectation from the management of the Service and the government.

He urged them to maintain the level of performance as he advised port users to embrace only legitimate trade.

He restated that the NCS, under his leadership, was fully committed to its responsibilities in detecting all forms of concealment.

The customs boss said the Service remained dedicated to ensuring that any import consignment or export cargo transiting through the ports under customs control was thoroughly checked using our non-intrusive (scanning) measures and physical examinations.

Adeniyi reiterated that the Service would not sacrifice the health and security of Nigerians and everyone living in the country on the altar of trade facilitation.

He said that customs officers were living up to expectations by executing the mandate to the fullest.