NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Appreciates to N1,564.48/$1 at the NAFEM Window

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira  strengthens against the US Dollar as it appreciated by 1.36 per cent or N21.56 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Thursday, August 15.

Naija247news reports that the value of the Naira to the Dollar closed at N1,564.48/$1 yesterday, in contrast to the preceding day’s N1,586.04/$1.

The value of FX transactions on Thursday, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, went up by 61.5 per cent or $56.86 million to $149.25 million from the preceding session’s $92.39 million.

Also, the value of the Naira to the American Dollar in the parallel market remained unchanged yesterday at N1,600/$1.

It was observed that the domestic currency closed flat against the Pound Sterling and the Euro at the spot market during the session at N2,029.71/£1 and N1,742.48/€1, respectively. (www.naija247news.com).

