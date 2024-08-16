”My family has generational jinx – Obi Cubana reveals

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian businessman and socialite, Obinna Oyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has disclosed that nobody in his family attains the age of 80.

Obi Cubana said his late mother tried to break the generational jinx but could not because she died at the age of 79.

Speaking with media personality, Chude Jideonwu, Obi Cubana said his family decided to throw a lavish funeral ceremony for their mother because she could not break the generational jinx.

He said: “In my family, nobody has lived up to 80 years, and I’m saying this for the first time. My father died at 66, my grandmother died at 75, my grandfather died at 78, and it ran through to my mom.

“All my siblings are married and successful, and we were praying for my mother to break the generational jinx and the kind of party we would throw for her, nobody would have ever done it; we even started saving up for that. And she died on December 31, at the age of 79, after celebrating 78.

“So I said, she tried at 79 and half, so we brought everything together to celebrate her, at least; she tried and almost broke the jinx, that was why we went all out for the burial.” (www.naija247news.com).