Banks & Finance

GTBank Confirms Attempt to Compromise Website

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has confirmed an isolated incident of an attempt to compromise its website domain.

The hacking attempt occurred on Wednesday, just a day after the bank renewed its domain name, causing a temporary disruption to the website, which left customers unable to access online services.

This led to widespread concern and media reports suggesting that the bank’s website had been cloned, potentially putting customer data at risk.

In a statement on Thursday signed by its management and sent to our correspondent, the bank stated that the incident was unsuccessful and its website was not cloned.

It also allayed concerns about customer data being compromised, stressing that the bank does not store customer information on its website.

The statement, titled, “Alleged Web Domain Hack: GTBank Provides Clarity”, read, “Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media alleging that hackers have seized the bank’s website, cloned it, and intercepted customer data.

“While there was an isolated incident of an attempt to compromise our website domain, we would like to assure all our customers and stakeholders that the bank’s website has not been cloned and that we do not store customer information on our website, and as such, there has been no instance of compromise of customer data.”

The statement noted that the bank’s information security experts were working round the clock to restore domain settings.

GTBank also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data, urging customers to remain calm and confident in the bank’s robust security measures.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

