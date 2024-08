FRSC Corps Marshal gets new PSO

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Shehu Mohammed has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Meshach Jatau as the new Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Corps.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education and Strategic Communications Officer, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the appointment was part of the Corps Marshal’s strategic initiative to reposition the corps for greater performance.

The corps marshal tasked Jatau to bring his wealth of experience to foster a renewed sense of optimism in the Corps.

Until his appointment, Jatau was the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4HQ Jos.

He took over from Deputy Corps Marshal Chidiebere Nkwonta, recently elevated, and redeployed to oversee the affairs of the Training Department of the corps.

Jatau, a fellow of the Army War College Nigeria (FWC), and alumnus of the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), holds a Masters Degree in Literature in English from the University of Jos.

The new PSO has attended several courses, including trainings in speech writing, International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL), Automobile, and Environmental Safety Policy.

He has worked in various offices of the corps, holding several commanding positions in different states. (www.naija247news.com).