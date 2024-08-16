Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

FRSC Corps Marshal gets new PSO

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Shehu Mohammed has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Meshach Jatau as the new Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Corps.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education and Strategic Communications Officer, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the appointment was part of the Corps Marshal’s strategic initiative to reposition the corps for greater performance.

The corps marshal tasked Jatau to bring his wealth of experience to foster a renewed sense of optimism in the Corps.

Until his appointment, Jatau was the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4HQ Jos.

He took over from Deputy Corps Marshal Chidiebere Nkwonta, recently elevated, and redeployed to oversee the affairs of the Training Department of the corps.

Jatau, a fellow of the Army War College Nigeria (FWC), and alumnus of the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), holds a Masters Degree in Literature in English from the University of Jos.

The new PSO has attended several courses, including trainings in speech writing, International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL), Automobile, and Environmental Safety Policy.

He has worked in various offices of the corps, holding several commanding positions in different states. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
GTBank Confirms Attempt to Compromise Website
Next article
UNICAL suspends student over alleged sexual molestation of female colleague
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

UNICAL suspends student over alleged sexual molestation of female colleague

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Management of the University of...

GTBank Confirms Attempt to Compromise Website

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has confirmed...

Aviation workers threaten nationwide strike over 50% revenue slash

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerians may soon experience flight disruptions...

Nigeria records 39 Mpox cases

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UNICAL suspends student over alleged sexual molestation of female colleague

Nigeria Metro News 363
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Management of the University of...

GTBank Confirms Attempt to Compromise Website

Banks & Finance 363
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has confirmed...

Aviation workers threaten nationwide strike over 50% revenue slash

Aviation 363
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerians may soon experience flight disruptions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

UNICAL suspends student over alleged sexual molestation of female colleague

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363