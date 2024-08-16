Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

FG, states, LGs share N1.358trn for July

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), has shared the sum of N1.358 trillion among the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils (LGCs) for the month of July.

This is contained in a communique issued after FAAC meeting for August on Friday in Abuja.

According to the communique, the N1.358 trillion total distributable fund comprised statutory revenue of N161.593 billion.

It also comprised Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N582.307 billion and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N18.818 billion.

Also included in the total distributable revenue was Exchange Difference revenue of N581.710 billion and Solid Mineral revenue of N13.647 billion.

The communique that a total revenue of N2.613 trillion was available in the month of July.

“Total deduction for cost of collection was N99.756 billion, while total transfers, interventions and refunds was N1.155 trillion ” it said.

According to the communique, gross statutory revenue of N1.387 trillion was received for the month of July.

“This was lower than the sum of N1.432 trillion received in the month of June by N45.517 billion,” it said.

It said that gross revenue of N625.329 billion was available from VAT in July, adding that it was higher than the N562.685 billion available in the month of June by N62.644 billion.

“From the N1.358 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received the total sum of N431.079 billion and the state government received N473.477 billion.

“The LGCs received N343.703 billion, and a total sum of N109.816 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue,” it said.

It said that on the N161.593 billion statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N58.545 billion and the state government received N29.695 billion.

It added that the LGCs received N22.894 billion, while the sum of N50.459 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

It further said that in July, Oil and Gas Royalty, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), VAT, Import Duty, EMTL)and CET Levies increased significantly.

“Furthermore, Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded a decrease while Excise Duties increased only marginally.

“The balance in the Excess Crude Account is 473, 754 dollars.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Unknown Gunmen kidnap Anambra Commissioner and his wife, k!ll aide
Next article
NAFDAC warns medicine dealers, others against fake, substandard products
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCCPC seals table water company over suspected product expiration

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Why I love Wizkid” – Nicki Minaj opens up

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous American rapper Nicki Minaj has...

NAFDAC warns medicine dealers, others against fake, substandard products

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Unknown Gunmen kidnap Anambra Commissioner and his wife, k!ll aide

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unknown gunmen have abducted the Anambra...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCCPC seals table water company over suspected product expiration

Nigeria Metro News 363
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Why I love Wizkid” – Nicki Minaj opens up

Lifestyle News 363
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous American rapper Nicki Minaj has...

NAFDAC warns medicine dealers, others against fake, substandard products

Health news 363
August 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FCCPC seals table water company over suspected product expiration

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363