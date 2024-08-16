Menu
FCCPC seals table water company over suspected product expiration

By: Chukwu Azochukwu

Date:

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed Fabsi Table Water, located in Kubwa, FCT, following a consumer complaint alleging consumption of expired sachet water containing microbes.

The Commission on its official X on Friday said its investigation uncovered significant violations of consumer protection regulations by the company.

FCCPC said that Fabsi Table Water failed to provide crucial information, including production dates, expiration dates, and batch numbers on their products.

The Commission said that the company lacked essential compliance records necessary to ensure safety and quality of the products.

”Fabsi Table Water claimed a two-month shelf life for its products, yet the absence of production and expiration dates renders this claim unverifiable.

”The company attributed the omission of this critical information to printing challenges, a claim the FCCPC deems unacceptable.

”Accurate and complete product labeling is a fundamental requirement under applicable regulations,” the Commission said on X.

FCCPC said it had temporarily suspended operations at the company’s production facility and summoned their management for further investigation. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu
