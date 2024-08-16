Chidimma Adetshina to represent Taraba at Miss Universe Nigeria

August 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Miss South African contestant Chidimma Adetshina has joined the Miss Universe Nigeria competition as the representative of Taraba State.

Naija247news reports that Chidimma was born in Soweto at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in 2001. Her father is of Igbo descent, while her mother is reported to be a Mozambican who has become a naturalised citizen of South Africa.

Her participation in Miss South Africa had generated controversy following some questions about her nationality.

Following the controversy that prompted an investigation by the South African Ministry of Home Affairs, Chidimma decided to withdraw from the contest. And accepted an invitation to participate in the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Introducing her on Friday on its official site, the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant announced that Chidimma will be competing as Miss Taraba as contestant number 25.

“Introducing CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA (@chichi_vanessa ) as MISS TARABA STATE,” the organisers wrote.(www.naija247news.com).