Woman who tore husband’s international passport arrested

August 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian woman who tore her husband’s passport at the Lagos State International Airport, Favour Igiebor has been arrested.

Naija247news reports that Favour Igiebor from Edo State had, some days ago, torn her husband’s international passport in a viral video on social media.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Monday, the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, said it has launched an investigation into the matter.

However, in a new development on Thursday, the woman was arrested at Lagos and transported to Abuja for interrogation.

In a now trending video, the Italy-based woman was escorted by immigration officers to a vehicle upon her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.(www.naija247news.com).