Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Woman who tore husband’s international passport arrested

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian woman who tore her husband’s passport at the Lagos State International Airport, Favour Igiebor has been arrested.

Naija247news reports that Favour Igiebor from Edo State had, some days ago, torn her husband’s international passport in a viral video on social media.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Monday, the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, said it has launched an investigation into the matter.

However, in a new development on Thursday, the woman was arrested at Lagos and transported to Abuja for interrogation.

In a now trending video, the Italy-based woman was escorted by immigration officers to a vehicle upon her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NGO trains 100 Gombe women on food processing, packaging
Next article
Delay in crude supply to Dangote Refinery Poses Risk to Nigeria’s economy – EIU Report
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

Nigeria man breaks Guiness World Record for eating at 150 restaurants in 24 hours

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 22-year-old content creator, Munachimso Brian...

Delay in crude supply to Dangote Refinery Poses Risk to Nigeria’s economy – EIU Report

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Economist Intelligence Unit has issued a warning...

NGO trains 100 Gombe women on food processing, packaging

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An NGO, Motherhen Development Foundation, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Health news 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

Nigeria man breaks Guiness World Record for eating at 150 restaurants in 24 hours

Lifestyle News 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 22-year-old content creator, Munachimso Brian...

Delay in crude supply to Dangote Refinery Poses Risk to Nigeria’s economy – EIU Report

News Analysis 363
The Economist Intelligence Unit has issued a warning...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363