Universities of Education in Nigeria will Revolutionise the Country’s Education Sector – Pro-Chancellor

August 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal University of Education,Kano (FUEK), Prof. Adamu Ahmad, says the establishment of universities of education in Nigeria will revolutionise the country’s education sector.

Ahmad, in his goodwill message during the council’s inaugural meeting with the university’s management at its main campus in Kano, described the specialised universities as a permanent fixture, set to usher in a new era of excellence in the education sector.

He commended the Federal Government’s visionary decision to upgrade the former federal colleges of education, Kano and Zaria, to universities of education.

He described it as a timely response to the growing need for specialised institutions in the education sector.

“The conversion of these institutions into universities of education is justified by the pressing need to focus on the intellectual growth of education disciplines, often constrained within conventional universities,” Adamu said.

He said that the specialised universities of education could no longer be neglected as they carried the hopes of a region desperate for improvement in its education landscape.

Highlighting the benefits of the upgrade as witnessed in the agriculture, health and transportation sectors, Adamu said that the stand-alone universities of education would allow for greater specialisation.

He added that it would also enhance teachers’ education quality and contribute to national development.

“Isolating education disciplines into dedicated universities will foster innovation in teaching methods and educational research, leading to better-prepared educators and a more robust educational system,” he said.

Ahmed also commended the institution’s management for maintaining industrial harmony, which led to a smooth transition of the universities.

He highlighted the shared historical significance of FUEK and Federal University Education, Zaria, both founded in the early 1960s as pioneering teacher-training establishments.(NAN).