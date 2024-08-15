Menu
U.S. Judge Prepares Order to Expand App Download Options on Android Devices in Epic Games vs. Google Antitrust Case

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

On Wednesday, a U.S. judge announced plans to order Alphabet’s Google to provide Android users with more options for downloading apps, following a jury verdict in favor of “Fortnite” maker Epic Games last year. However, the judge emphasized that he would not interfere with the tech giant’s overall business operations.

U.S. District Judge James Donato, presiding in San Francisco, listened to arguments from technology experts and lawyers representing both Epic and Google regarding proposed changes in the high-profile antitrust case.

Donato expressed impatience with Google’s objections about the costs and difficulties of implementing many of Epic’s proposals. He indicated that his ruling would aim to maximize the flexibility for users and developers to download and distribute apps outside of Google’s Play Store.

“You’re going to end up paying something to make the world right after being found to be a monopolist,” Donato remarked. He stated that his injunction, expected to be about three pages long, would clarify the “rules of the road” for Google.

In the coming weeks, Donato plans to issue his ruling and establish a three-person compliance and technical committee to oversee and enforce the injunction. “Google foreclosed competition for years. We’re now opening the gate and letting competitors in,” Donato said.

Both Google and Epic declined to comment on the hearing.

Epic’s lawsuit accused Google of monopolizing access to apps on Android devices and controlling in-app payment processes. The Cary, North Carolina-based company successfully argued before a jury in December 2023 that Google had unlawfully stifled competition through its dominance in app distribution and payments.

Epic is seeking a court order requiring Google to make it easier for Android users to download apps from third-party stores, such as Epic’s own, and from other online sources. Additionally, Epic wants the court to prevent Google from automatically installing its Play Store on Android devices.

Google, however, denied any wrongdoing, arguing that Epic’s proposals would harm competition and compromise user privacy and security. Google’s lawyer, Glenn Pomerantz, argued that forcing Google to distribute rival app stores would ultimately worsen competition. “Competition will be worse if you impose a duty to deal with your competitor,” Pomerantz said.

Epic’s attorney, Gary Bornstein, urged the court to require Google to implement the injunction swiftly.

Google is also facing a separate lawsuit from the U.S. government in Washington, D.C., challenging the company’s dominant search engine practices. Last week, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google had illegally monopolized web search, spending billions to become the default search engine. A hearing is set for September 6 to discuss the timeline for remedies in that case.

