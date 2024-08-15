Two suspects arrested for stealing Police ‘signpost’ in Kano state

August 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two suspects have been arrested for stealing a police station signpost at Bachirawa in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, said the suspects were arrested with the help of residents in the area.

“We are grateful to the people of Bachirawa,’ he added. (www.naija247news.com).