Peter Obi visits Peter Okoye after visiting his brothers Jude Okoye and Paul Okoye

August 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Peter Obi paid a visit to Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, days after visiting his brothers Jude Okoye and Paul Okoye amid family feud.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election is seen speaking with Peter in his mansion.

A video also shows Obi fondly patting Mr P’s shoulder as the singer saw him off after his visit.

This comes amid a bitter family feud between the brothers, with Peter Okoye standing alone while his twin brother Paul Okoye and his elder brother Jude Okoye stand together.

Peter Obi visited the brothers after they went online to call each other out, with Paul accusing his twin Peter of filing a petition against him to the EFCC, while Peter said he only filed a petition against Jude for diverting funds from their company. (www.naija247news.com).