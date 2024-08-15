Nigeria’s inflation rate declines to 33.40%

August 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate slowed down in July after a successive increase in the past months -first time decline in 19 months, according to data from National Bureau to Statistics (NBS).

The consumer price index data indicated that headline inflation has slowed, with headline inflation printing at 33.40%.

The inflation result was skewed to the food basket, which eased 134bps to 39.53% year on year while the core basket inched up slightly by six basis points to 24.47%.

Inflation slowed for the first time since December 2022, settling at 33.40% in July 2024 from 34.19% in June.

On month-on-month basis, headline inflation slowed by 3 basis points to 2.28% as against 2.31% in June.

Food inflation moderated in the period as supply improved. The slowdown can be attributed to the decline in the rate of increase in the average prices of Tin Milk, Baby Powdered milk, etc

Thus, on a month-on-month basis, food inflation settled at 2.47%, relative to the 2.55% month on month recorded in June.

However, core inflation (All items less farm produce and energy) rose by 6 basis points to 27.47% from 27.40% in June.

The highest increases were recorded in prices of Rents, Bus Journey intercity, Journey by motorcycle, etc (under Passenger Transport by Road Class), and Accommodation Service, Laboratory service, X-ray photography, Consultation Fee of a medical doctor, etc (under Medical Services Class).

Similarly, the core index increased by 10 basis points to 2.16% month on month in July compared to the previous month (2.06% m/m).