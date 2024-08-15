Nigerians Still Grappling With High Food Prices and Soaring Cost of Living as Inflation Eases to 33.40% in July

ABUJA, Aug 15 – Nigeria’s headline inflation rate fell in July for the first time in over a year, dropping to 33.40% annually from 34.19% in June, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Analysts had predicted that June’s inflation rate might mark the peak, as the effects of currency devaluation begin to fade.

The slight slowdown in inflation will offer some relief to Nigerians, who have been grappling with rising living costs. This month, widespread protests erupted across the country, as frustrated citizens voiced their concerns over the high cost of living and governance issues in Africa’s most populous nation.

Despite the dip in headline inflation, price pressures remain high, driven largely by President Bola Tinubu’s recent economic reforms. These include the removal of a long-standing fuel subsidy, the devaluation of the naira, and increased electricity tariffs. While these measures aim to boost economic growth and strengthen public finances, they have also contributed to soaring inflation, significantly eroding the purchasing power of Nigerians.

Food prices continue to be a major concern, with food inflation slightly easing to 39.53% in July from 40.87% in June. However, the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages remains the largest contributor to the overall inflation rate, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.

The last time annual inflation declined was in December 2022. Since then, the Central Bank of Nigeria has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to control inflation. However, following the most recent rate hike in July, some analysts believe this could be the final move in the bank’s current tightening cycle.

The Central Bank’s next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for late September, where it will reassess the situation amid continued economic challenges.

As Nigeria navigates these turbulent times, the impact of high inflation and economic reforms on the daily lives of its citizens remains a pressing concern. The recent wave of protests highlights the growing discontent with the government’s handling of economic issues, as many Nigerians continue to struggle with the rising cost of food and basic necessities.