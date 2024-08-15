Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Bourse Sheds N107bn as All Share Index Declines by 0.20%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market as the All Share Index declined by 0.20% to close at 97,199.60 points against the previous close of 97,8390.01 points on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation closed at N55.189 trillion, down by 0.19% from N55.296 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume of traded stock stands at 315 million units in 8,365 deals, valued at N5.48 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 22 stocks gained against 25 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Guinea Insurance with 10.00% growth, led the gainers to close at N0.44 from the previous close of N0.40.

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust and Honeywell Flour among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96% and 9.87% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OANDO shed 9.95% of its share price to top the losers’ chart, ahead of CUTIX, Academy Press and JAPULGOLD which dropped in share value by 9.92%, 8.70% and 7.89% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 36 million units of its shares in 331 deals, valued at about N1.65 billion.

VERITAS KAPITAL traded about 38 million units of its shares in 220 deals, valued at about N48.6 million.

OANDO traded about 22 million units of its shares in 1033 deals, valued at about N805 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S. Judge Prepares Order to Expand App Download Options on Android Devices in Epic Games vs. Google Antitrust Case
Next article
NHIA provides obstetric fistula care to 400 women in Nigeria
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Access Holdings Extends Rights Issue Acceptance to August 23

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has announced an...

Naira Extends Loss at Official Market to N1,586/$1

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira slid for a second...

Universities of Education in Nigeria will Revolutionise the Country’s Education Sector – Pro-Chancellor

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing...

NHIA provides obstetric fistula care to 400 women in Nigeria

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Access Holdings Extends Rights Issue Acceptance to August 23

Banks & Finance 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has announced an...

Naira Extends Loss at Official Market to N1,586/$1

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira slid for a second...

Universities of Education in Nigeria will Revolutionise the Country’s Education Sector – Pro-Chancellor

Education 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Access Holdings Extends Rights Issue Acceptance to August 23

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363