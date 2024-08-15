Nigerian Bourse Sheds N107bn as All Share Index Declines by 0.20%

August 15, 2024.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market as the All Share Index declined by 0.20% to close at 97,199.60 points against the previous close of 97,8390.01 points on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation closed at N55.189 trillion, down by 0.19% from N55.296 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume of traded stock stands at 315 million units in 8,365 deals, valued at N5.48 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 22 stocks gained against 25 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Guinea Insurance with 10.00% growth, led the gainers to close at N0.44 from the previous close of N0.40.

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust and Honeywell Flour among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96% and 9.87% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OANDO shed 9.95% of its share price to top the losers’ chart, ahead of CUTIX, Academy Press and JAPULGOLD which dropped in share value by 9.92%, 8.70% and 7.89% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 36 million units of its shares in 331 deals, valued at about N1.65 billion.

VERITAS KAPITAL traded about 38 million units of its shares in 220 deals, valued at about N48.6 million.

OANDO traded about 22 million units of its shares in 1033 deals, valued at about N805 million.