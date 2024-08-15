Nigeria man breaks Guiness World Record for eating at 150 restaurants in 24 hours

August 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 22-year-old content creator, Munachimso Brian Nwana, has broken the world record for the most fast food restaurants visited in 24 hours.

Guinness World Record (GWR) announced the feat across their social media accounts.

Brian visited 150 different restaurants, smashing the previous record of 100, which was set last year by American YouTuber Airrack. Before that, the record had belonged to TikTok stars Nick DiGiovanni and the late Lynn “Lynja” Davis.

Both of those record attempts occurred in New York City, whereas Brian’s took place in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

He said: “New York has clusters of restaurants and adequate public transportation systems, so doing this in Abuja was much more daunting and challenging.”

No forms of private transport can be used while attempting this record, and due to the city’s limited public transportation infrastructure, Brian completed his entire route on foot.

He walked over 25 km beginning in the residential district of Gwarinpa and finishing in the city centre, according to GWR.

He chose 5 p.m. as his start and end time, taking a nine-hour break from midnight to 9 a.m. to sleep.

To successfully achieve the record, at least one food or drink item must be purchased and consumed at each restaurant, with the requirement that at least 75% of the orders are food.

Brian says he ate “probably enough to last a week” and made an effort to taste something – even if just a mouthful – from the majority of places he visited.

The remaining food was all consumed by his team and members of the public.(www.naija247news.com).