Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Nigeria man breaks Guiness World Record for eating at 150 restaurants in 24 hours

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 22-year-old content creator, Munachimso Brian Nwana, has broken the world record for the most fast food restaurants visited in 24 hours.

Guinness World Record (GWR) announced the feat across their social media accounts.

Brian visited 150 different restaurants, smashing the previous record of 100, which was set last year by American YouTuber Airrack. Before that, the record had belonged to TikTok stars Nick DiGiovanni and the late Lynn “Lynja” Davis.

Both of those record attempts occurred in New York City, whereas Brian’s took place in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

He said: “New York has clusters of restaurants and adequate public transportation systems, so doing this in Abuja was much more daunting and challenging.”

No forms of private transport can be used while attempting this record, and due to the city’s limited public transportation infrastructure, Brian completed his entire route on foot.

He walked over 25 km beginning in the residential district of Gwarinpa and finishing in the city centre, according to GWR.

He chose 5 p.m. as his start and end time, taking a nine-hour break from midnight to 9 a.m. to sleep.

To successfully achieve the record, at least one food or drink item must be purchased and consumed at each restaurant, with the requirement that at least 75% of the orders are food.

Brian says he ate “probably enough to last a week” and made an effort to taste something – even if just a mouthful – from the majority of places he visited.

The remaining food was all consumed by his team and members of the public.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Delay in crude supply to Dangote Refinery Poses Risk to Nigeria’s economy – EIU Report
Next article
NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

Delay in crude supply to Dangote Refinery Poses Risk to Nigeria’s economy – EIU Report

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Economist Intelligence Unit has issued a warning...

Woman who tore husband’s international passport arrested

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian woman who tore her...

NGO trains 100 Gombe women on food processing, packaging

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An NGO, Motherhen Development Foundation, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Health news 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

Delay in crude supply to Dangote Refinery Poses Risk to Nigeria’s economy – EIU Report

News Analysis 363
The Economist Intelligence Unit has issued a warning...

Woman who tore husband’s international passport arrested

Nigeria Metro News 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian woman who tore her...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363