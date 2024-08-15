Menu
Nigeria Is Becoming A Global Oil Market Juggernaut

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Emerging Power: Dangote Refinery’s Impact on Global Oil Markets

Nigeria is reasserting its significance as a major player in the global oil market. Recent activities at the colossal Dangote refinery have had a noticeable impact on prices. Initially, purchases of U.S. crude barrels by the refinery drove up the crude futures curve. However, a subsequent decision to sell those barrels caused oil prices to drop.

Located just outside Lagos, the Dangote refinery will be capable of processing 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day once fully operational. This capacity rivals the largest refineries in the United States and is more than 50% larger than Europe’s biggest refinery.

The refinery’s importance is underscored by data from the International Energy Agency. If OPEC+ follows through with plans to increase supply next year, the market could see a surplus of about 860,000 barrels per day. The Dangote refinery’s influence could significantly affect this balance.

While bringing a refinery of this scale online is complex and has faced delays, its eventual production will revolutionize fuel markets across West Africa. This shift will disrupt long-standing trade flows, particularly in Europe, where Nigeria has traditionally sourced much of its fuel supplies.

Aliko Dangote, the billionaire entrepreneur behind the refinery and Africa’s richest person, announced that the plant is expected to start producing fuel by August. However, some industry experts remain skeptical, with consultancy firm FGE suggesting that gasoline production might not begin until at least September due to technical issues with some of the plant’s units.

Another critical aspect is the refinery’s feedstock. The facility was designed to process Nigeria’s own crude oil. This vision was challenged when Dangote began purchasing U.S. supplies, causing a stir. Nigeria has since announced plans for its refineries to pay for oil in local currency and to process up to 445,000 barrels per day of domestic crude. How this will be implemented remains uncertain.

If successful, this strategy would reduce the availability of Nigerian crude for international buyers, particularly in Europe. In a global oil market currently dominated by concerns over war, economic slowdowns, and production cuts, Nigeria’s role is set to become an increasingly important topic among traders in the coming months.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

