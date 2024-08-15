Nigeria Accuses Chinese Firm of Attempting to Seize Government Assets in International Dispute

ABUJA, Aug 15 – The Nigerian government has accused a Chinese company, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd., of attempting to seize its assets abroad, including presidential jets, as part of an ongoing legal dispute. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga revealed on Thursday that the company is using “unorthodox means” to target Nigerian government property, despite having no direct contractual relationship with the federal government.

The conflict originates from a 2007 contract between Zhongshan and Nigeria’s southwestern Ogun State to develop a free trade zone. However, the agreement was terminated in 2015, with Zhongshan allegedly having only erected a perimeter fence on the designated land before the contract’s revocation.

Onanuga emphasized that Zhongshan has no legitimate grounds to seek restitution from Ogun State, as the company did not fulfill its obligations under the 2007 contract. He also accused Zhongshan of misrepresenting facts in courts across the UK, the United States, and France, where the company secured an arbitration award exceeding $60 million.

Despite this, Nigeria has refused to pay the award, arguing that it is not a party to the original contract. Onanuga disclosed that Zhongshan has obtained court orders in France to seize Nigerian assets, including presidential jets undergoing maintenance, but noted that these assets are immune from foreign legal actions.

The Nigerian government, in collaboration with Ogun State, is actively working to resolve the dispute and protect the country’s assets from seizure, Onanuga confirmed.

Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd. has yet to respond to requests for comment.