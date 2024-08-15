NGO trains 100 Gombe women on food processing, packaging

August 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An NGO, Motherhen Development Foundation, has trained 100 women from Shongo-Idrissa and Abuja-Bula communities of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, on processing and packaging of agricultural products.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday in Akko, Dr Erisa Danladi, the Executive Director of the foundation, said that the exercise aimed at empowering the beneficiaries with modern skills.

Danladi added that the training also aimed at achieving food security and job creation, particularly in the rural communities.

She noted that the exercise would promote value addition that would curb waste across the agricultural commodity value chain.

“This training will provide women in rural areas with a sustainble means of livelihood, viable income, as well as boost food production.

“Since women are largely those who cultivate the agricultural products used in feeding the nation, it is important to bring out the potential in them by teaching them how to boost productivity and maximise their income.

“Women have good potential for greatness, but they need a little push and this is what we are doing in these communities,” she said.

The executive director said that the project was supported by Development Exchange Centre and Bread for the World Protestant Development Service.

She explained that the beneficiaries were taught personal hygiene, quality control, marketing strategies and how to leverage on online platforms to market their products.

Danladi, however, appealed to both the Federal and the state governments to support the initiative, adding that such move would improve the welfare and well-being of the rural women.

She called on Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to channel her Renewed Hope Initiative to empower the rural women through agriculture.

Earlier, Hajiya Asma’u Iganus, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in the state, said that the training was in line with the mandate of her ministry, aimed at empowering women with various skills.

Iganus, represented by Mrs Bathsheba Samuel, the Acting Director, Planning and Rehabilitation Services of the ministry, thanked the organisers for the gesture, adding that the state government would continue to initiate programmes that would ensure a pride of place for all Gombe women.

On his part, Alhaji Umar Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gona in Akko LGA, represented by Alhaji Attahiru Zailani, the Secretary of the Emirate, also thanked the organisers for empowering women in his domain.

The emir said that the move would reduce poverty and create jobs opportunities, particularly for young women in the locality.(NAN)