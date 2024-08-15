Naira Extends Loss at Official Market to N1,586/$1

August 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira slid for a second session against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Wednesday, August 14.

The exchange rate of the local currency to its American counterpart depreciated by 0.25 per cent or N3.95 in the official market to N1,586.04/$1 from the N1,582.09/$1 it closed in the preceding session.

According to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the turnover for the midweek session was $92.39 million, lower than the preceding session’s $201.43 million by $109.04 million or 54.1 per cent.

In the parallel market, the Nigerian currency lost N5 against the greenback on Wednesday to quote at N1,600/$1 compared with the previous day’s value of N1,595/$1.

The Naira also declined against the Pound Sterling in the spot by N11.65 yesterday to settle at N2,029.71/£1 versus N2,018.06/£1 of the previous day and depreciated against the Euro by N17.89 to sell for N1,742.48/€1 versus N1,724.39/€1 quoted in the preceding session.(www.naija247news.com).