Ecobank Group Unveils Top Finalists for 2024 Fintech Challenge in Lagos

LAGOS, Nigeria, August 15, 2024/ — Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the pan-African Bank, has announced the top finalists for the first-ever and inaugural 2024 Ecobank Fintech Challenge Hybrid Semi-Final event held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. The finalists were selected from a cohort of 40 highly competitive Fintechs that made it to the semi-final stage of the competition. This year’s challenge attracted over 1,550 applications from 70 countries in Africa and other global regions.

The finalists will showcase their innovative solutions at the Ecobank Fintech Challenge Grand Finale, scheduled for 27 September 2024, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lomé, Togo. The event will be streamed live on Ecobank Group’s social media channels, allowing a global audience to participate. Finalists of the challenge will compete for the US$50,000 ultimate prize during this highly anticipated event.

Speaking at the Semi-Final, Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Group, remarked, “The finalists in this year’s Ecobank Fintech Challenge have showcased exceptional talent and innovation; and we look forward to welcoming them to the Finale. At Ecobank, we’re committed to collaborating with these business builders to develop products and services that will benefit our customers and contribute to our continent’s progress”.

Showcasing the future of African fintech, here are the exceptional finalists of the 2024 Ecobank Fintech Challenge:

BuuPass, Kenya

Daba Finance,Ivory Coast

EasyEquities, South Africa

Exuus, Rwanda

Melanin Kapital Neobank, Kenya

MiaPay, Togo

PaySika, Cameroon

PROBOUTIK, Senegal

Sawport Video Banking as a Virtual Branch, Nigeria

Sproutly, Nigeria

Vaultpay, Democratic Republic of the Congo

YMO Africa, Guinea

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge, a flagship initiative of the Ecobank Group, organised for seven consecutive years, continues to serve as a premier continental platform for promoting innovation and collaboration between Fintechs and the pan-African Bank’s cross-border markets spanning 35 countries. The challenge remains a significant event, attracting key players within the fintech ecosystem and beyond. It provides a unique opportunity for fintech entrepreneurs to address challenges such as reaching scale, navigating an uncertain regulatory environment, and managing scarcity of funding. In addition to financial rewards, the challenge offers Ecobank’s expertise in diversified market operations and the right solutions to scale across its pan-African footprint and international presence.

Since inception, 60 fintech startups have been inducted into the Ecobank Fintech Fellowship.

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge is designed in partnership with international advisory firm Konfidants and is supported by various partners including Huawei, Proparco, TechCabal, BlueSpace, Afrilabs, Africa Fintech Network, MEST Africa, Naija Startups, Expand In Africa and Founders Africa.

This year’s Grand Finale will bring together fintechs, regulators, investors, financial institutions, global technology companies, tech hubs, entrepreneurs, and industry experts.

Ecobank invites all key stakeholders within the Fintech ecosystem, and members of the general public to register for the Grand Finale via this link: https://apo-opa.co/4cndn5H.

