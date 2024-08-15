Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Delay in crude supply to Dangote Refinery Poses Risk to Nigeria’s economy – EIU Report

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Economist Intelligence Unit has issued a warning that further delays in crude oil feedstock to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals could jeopardise Nigeria’s economic recovery and put additional pressure on the naira.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The research and analysis division of the Economist Group said the Dangote refinery which began production in January has encountered setbacks in petrol production due to a shortage of crude oil feedstock.

It said the $20 billion facility has successfully exported various products, including fuel oil, naphtha, nitrogen fertilisers, gasoil, jet fuel, and diesel but has been able to ramp up petrol production due to challenges in sourcing adequate crude oil.
These delays are expected to have significant economic repercussions for Nigeria, potentially worsening the already strained relationship between public finances and the management of the naira, the country’s currency.

The report said though the government had previously scrapped the official petrol subsidy in June 2023, the practice of unofficially subsidizing petrol continues, with substantial implications for the national budget. It pointed out that this has led to increased currency losses, contributing to a widening budget deficit that has become increasingly difficult to manage and could force the Central Bank of Nigeria to revert to stronger management of the currency.

“As the federal government unofficially subsidises petrol (the official subsidy was scrapped in June 2023), currency losses feed into a widening budget deficit that is becoming more challenging to finance. This provides extra incentive for the central bank to revert to stronger management of the currency, as we already expect, but the degree of market intervention could become heavier. Meanwhile, ongoing fuel imports would reduce the current-account surplus from the 1.9% of GDP that we currently project for 2025, potentially leading to lower foreign reserves and the return to a more rigid and unstable foreign-exchange system,” it said.

The delay in securing a reliable pipeline of affordable crude oil feedstock was attributed to low crude production due to oil theft and underinvestment, as well as using crude oil to repay outstanding loans.

“The refinery has encountered a range of problems, both practical and political in nature. The most publicly discussed issue is how the refinery can secure a reliable pipeline of crude oil feedstock at affordable prices. NNPC, the state oil firm, has not been able to provide enough volume. The government has promised to deliver 450,000 b/d of oil to the refinery through NNPC in a pilot scheme, sold in naira, but the state oil company is not in a position to make this a reliable arrangement. Crude production in Nigeria is stubbornly low, as a result of oil theft and underinvestment. Output was 1.31m b/d in July, against an OPEC+ target of 1.38m b/d. NNPC receives a varying minority share of this and, moreover, a sizable quantity (about 90,000 b/d) is being committed as loan collateral,” it added.

The situation, it said, has been worsened by International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria, which demand a premium of $3-$4 per barrel over the prices they receive elsewhere. It noted that regulators are hesitant to enforce the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO)—which requires IOCs to sell crude to local refineries—out of concern that such enforcement might lead to divestment.

The report emphasised that producing fuel locally would significantly benefit Nigeria’s fiscal position and currency, given that petroleum products account for 15% to 20% of the country’s goods import bill. The Dangote refinery, hailed as a transformative development, is expected to resolve the paradox of Nigeria being a major crude oil producer yet still dependent on fuel imports. With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (b/d), the refinery could potentially eliminate the need for fuel imports and shield local fuel prices from exchange-rate fluctuations.

“The Dangote fuel refinery is potentially transformational for Nigeria, which has always been an oil exporter and fuel importer. This fact is often regarded as a failure and an embarrassment by politicians, businesses and the media alike, but the new refinery has the ability to change this,” it said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Woman who tore husband’s international passport arrested
Next article
Nigeria man breaks Guiness World Record for eating at 150 restaurants in 24 hours
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

Nigeria man breaks Guiness World Record for eating at 150 restaurants in 24 hours

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 22-year-old content creator, Munachimso Brian...

Woman who tore husband’s international passport arrested

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian woman who tore her...

NGO trains 100 Gombe women on food processing, packaging

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An NGO, Motherhen Development Foundation, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Health news 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

Nigeria man breaks Guiness World Record for eating at 150 restaurants in 24 hours

Lifestyle News 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 22-year-old content creator, Munachimso Brian...

Woman who tore husband’s international passport arrested

Nigeria Metro News 363
August 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian woman who tore her...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NCDC highlights mpox, cholera, AMR as Nigeria’s healthcare challenges

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363