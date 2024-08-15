Bauchi: Senator Buba slams Governor Bala after chieftaincy withdrawal over Criticism

…

Senator Shehu Buba Umar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the withdrawal of his chieftaincy title of Mujaddadin Bauchi for allegedly insulting the state Governor Bala Mohammed.

In a letter addressed to the Emir of Bauchi, Senate Committee Chairman of National Security and Intelligence, expressed his shock at their decision, noting that he adheres to a policy of constructive criticism, refraining from the use of insulting or abusive language.

Umar said his response to Bala’s “disparaging comments about President Bola Tinubu” was aimed at defending the Nigerian leader against what he perceived as “calculated attempts to tarnish his reputation and sow public discord that could threaten national security.”

The lawmaker argued that the governor’s rhetoric was “confrontational, accusatory, abusive, and defamatory,” including “emotive language aimed at threatening national security”, and accused him of abusing the people of Bauchi several occasions.

Senator Umar lamented that though the state government received over N144 billion from the Federation Account in 2023 and more than N47 billion from January to date, the effect of the huge allocation has not been felt by the people.

The statement reads: “I received with utter shock a letter dated August 14, 2024, informing me of the Bauchi Emirate Council’s decision to withdraw my traditional title of Mujaddadin Bauchi. This decision was made over an allegation that I insulted Governor Bala Mohammed during a rally.

“Meanwhile, I must state that during a recent APC campaign flag-off, I responded to the Governor’s disparaging comments about the President, which I felt were calculated to expose the President to public contempt and disaffection.

“In some of the multimedia contents that have gone viral, the Governor’s rhetoric is confrontational, accusatory, abusive and defamatory. Some of the emotive language including President Tinubu of “lying to us,” “deception,” “causing pain,” “anger and hunger” to appeal to emotions.

“While the allegations by Governor Bala of PDP against President Tinubu of APC are politically motivated, most of them are baseless, unsubstantiated, lacking concrete data and evidence and barefaced falsehood.

“In my response to Governor Bala’s accusation against President Tinubu, I pointed out the following: I refuted his claim that the Tinubu-led Administration abused the office, instead I accused the Governor of abusing people in Bauchi State.

“I disclosed that Governor Bala received over N144 billion from the Federation Account in 2023 and over N47 billion from January to date, with a projected N195 billion by the end of 2024. I asked him to justify how he manages the treasury as citizens are crying of hunger.

“I added that President Tinubu was doing all that is possible to secure the nation, stabilise the economy and ensure peaceful coexistence without polarizing the polity unlike Governor Bala. My remarks were well-intentioned and in defense of a higher authority than a Governor’s.

“I register my sympathy with the Bauchi Emirate Council for hastily drawing a conclusion on this matter without affording me fair hearing. I accept their decision in good faith, hoping that in due time, Almighty Allah will send a messiah to Bauchi State to correct this situation.

“I advise the Bauchi Emirate Council to resist any attempt by political actors to drag it into the political arena, serving their selfish interests. I pray for the long reign of the Emir of Bauchi in sound health, effectively piloting the affairs of his Emirate.”