Access Holdings Extends Rights Issue Acceptance to August 23

August 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Holdings Plc has announced an extension of the acceptance period for its ongoing Rights Issue.

Initially set to close on August 14, 2024, the period has now been extended to August 23, 2024, following the approval of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a statement signed by the signed by the Group’s Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, confirmed that, “The decision is in response to the recent nationwide protest that disrupted operations of businesses and individuals across Nigeria and to provide shareholders with ample opportunity to subscribe to their rights.

“During the extended period of the Issue, dealings by the Company’s insiders on the Company’s shares will continue to be strictly limited to participation in the Rights Issue as earlier approved by the Exchange in respect of the Non-Dealing Period on the Company’s Audited Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended June 30, 2024, until 24 hours after the publication of the Interim Financial Statements,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).