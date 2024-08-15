Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

$25 Billion Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Gas Pipeline Deal Signed to Boost African Energy Security

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have signed an agreement to establish and operate a gas pipeline, according to a statement released by Nigerian presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The agreement was finalized during Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s three-day visit to Equatorial Guinea, where he met with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. The leaders discussed a range of issues, including employment, conflicts, and food security.

The gas pipeline project, which Nigeria and Morocco initially agreed to in 2016, aims to promote regional integration, enhance energy security, and provide African gas with an export route to Europe. Supported by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the $25 billion project will have a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year and will be completed in three phases as it connects to existing infrastructure.

The newly signed agreement with Equatorial Guinea covers legislative and regulatory measures for the pipeline’s establishment and operation, the transit of natural gas, ownership of the pipeline, and general principles.

President Mbasogo praised the deal as a strategic step toward Africa’s development and the continent’s aspiration to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Is Becoming A Global Oil Market Juggernaut
Next article
Nigerians Still Grappling With High Food Prices and Soaring Cost of Living as Inflation Eases to 33.40% in July
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Bauchi: Senator Buba slams Governor Bala after chieftaincy withdrawal over Criticism

By Naija247news - 363