WHO Declares Global Public Health Emergency as Mpox Outbreak Spreads from Congo

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighboring countries.

The decision came after an emergency committee meeting, where experts advised WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the outbreak met the criteria for a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alert level. This status is designed to accelerate global research, funding, and public health measures to control the disease.

“It’s clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives,” said Tedros.

Mpox, typically spread through close contact, is generally mild but can be fatal in rare cases, causing flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. The current outbreak in Congo began with the endemic clade I strain, but a new, more easily transmissible variant, clade Ib, has emerged and is spreading across Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Tedros expressed concern over the rapid spread of the new clade and the potential for further expansion across Africa and beyond. In response, WHO has released $1.5 million in emergency funds, with an additional $15 million needed for ongoing efforts. The agency is appealing to international donors for support.

Earlier this week, Africa’s top public health body also declared an mpox emergency, citing over 17,000 suspected cases and more than 500 deaths this year, predominantly in children in Congo.

Professor Dimie Ogoina, chair of WHO’s mpox emergency committee, emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the current surge is an “extraordinary event” with record numbers in Congo. While previous outbreaks were contained through vaccines and behavior changes, particularly among men who have sex with men, the transmission routes in Congo require further investigation. Currently, there are no vaccines available in the region, but efforts are underway to secure doses and identify priority recipients.