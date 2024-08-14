Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three foreign nationals have been arrested for attempting to illegally obtain Ugandan passports.

The suspects including one Nigerian and two Cameroonian nationals, were apprehended while trying to fraudulently acquire the document at the Kampala Central Office on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The Nigerian suspect, identified as Rahman Adam Bolakale, allegedly used a national ID under the name Makenke Rahman Adam, despite holding a valid Nigerian passport. He reportedly claimed to be of Ugandan descent, stating that his father was from the Mufumbira tribe and his mother was a Muganda.

The two Cameroonian nationals, Sah Cruz Nyimaneke, alias Kato Cruz, and Sah Yuri Kor-Nyui, alias Wasswa Alex, were also caught attempting to fraudulently secure Ugandan passports.

The duo, who falsely identified themselves as Baganda twins, presented illegally acquired national IDs during their application. Both men are confirmed to have valid Cameroonian passports.

“Our legal team, in collaboration with other agencies, is thoroughly investigating the trio to ensure their prosecution,” said Simon Peter Mundeyi, Immigration Spokesperson.

“We want to reassure the public that our passport system is robust, and we consistently identify and apprehend such fraudsters.”

He further urged Ugandans to refrain from aiding foreigners in obtaining national documents illegally, warning of severe legal consequences for those involved.

“We encourage anyone with information on such individuals to promptly report them to us so that appropriate actions can be taken.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The University of Calabar (UniCal) has...

Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a bid to reduce environmental...

Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly...

FG inaugurates $1.2b SWAp initiative to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Health, with...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names

Education 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The University of Calabar (UniCal) has...

Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging

Companies & Markets 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a bid to reduce environmental...

Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos

Lifestyle News 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363