SMEDAN, NIPOST offer15% Logistics Discount to Small Businesses

August 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) has partnered with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to offer a special 15 per cent discount on logistics services to small businesses.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr Charles Odii, said this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Postmaster General of NIPOST, Mrs Tola Odeyemi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Odii said that the partnership would improve business conditions, expand sales, and lower operational costs for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

He described the collaboration as a direct response to feedback from SMEs regarding the high cost of logistics and its negative impact on sales.

“We are signing today 15 per cent maybe in another three months the postmaster can make it 50 per cent or review it better.

“This is the best time for this partnership, and in another three months, we are hoping that we can come back here and review what we have done.

“We will articulate clearly how much we helped small businesses in Nigeria save through our monitoring and evaluation department, and then we can continue to see how we can better this partnership.

“The discount offer will commence on Monday, August 26, and will be available to SMEs registered with SMEDAN in two ways: online pickups and walk-ins,” Odii said.

According to him, the feedback received by the agency through its engagements with SMEs revealed that, in some cases, the cost of delivery exceeds the cost of items.

The director-general said this discouraged sales and limited commercial opportunities for SMEs in their immediate environment.

He said the partnership would leverage NIPOST’s national presence and infrastructure and its ongoing reform and modernisation efforts under the leadership of the Postmaster General of the agency.

Odii urged small business owners that are not registered with the agency to do well to register so as to benefit from the initiative and other initiatives of SMEDAN.

On her part, the Postmaster General said the partnership was long overdue and would contribute to the achievement of inclusive economic growth.

Odeyemi acknowledged that MSMEs, which represent over 90 per cent of businesses in the country and contribute half of the gross domestic product, serve as the backbone of the economy.

“So, we are here to partner with you, to partner with your mandates for small and medium enterprises in Nigeria to come on board our platform, as it is a platform for inclusive economic growth.

“I know that this partnership is one for the ages, one that will spur Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Any MSME that is registered with SMEDAN gets access to a 15 per cent discount, and it runs as long as Nigeria runs.

“Although 15 per cent discount might not look much, you have to realise that NIPOST prices are already socially oriented,” she said.

The postmaster said that through the partnership, both agencies would utilise their offices and stations nationwide to initiate, process, and fast-track deliveries.

“It will ensure that small businesses can move goods to remote parts of the country efficiently, timely, and affordably.

“To ensure a seamless and positive experience for SMEs, both agencies will maintain a dedicated customer support unit to respond to complaints and address any issues that may arise.

“This unit will provide prompt assistance, ensuring that SMEs can focus on growing their businesses without logistical hurdles. (www.naija247news.com).