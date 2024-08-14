“Proposed Bill Seeks 25-Year Sentences for Agitations Threatening Nigeria’s Sovereignty”

Counter Subversion Bill 2024 Introduced in Nigerian House of Representatives

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Story:

The Nigerian House of Representatives has introduced the Counter Subversion Bill 2024, aiming to impose severe penalties on individuals involved in separatist activities or actions inciting inter-group or sectional conflicts. Sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the bill is set for its second reading, where its general principles will be debated.

The proposed legislation specifies that anyone convicted of such offences could face up to 25 years in prison, a fine of N10 million, or both, as reported by The Sun. The bill’s explanatory memoranda highlight its goal to criminalize subversive activities by a broad range of groups, including associations, organizations, militias, cults, bandits, and other proscribed entities.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Sunday Igboho, who has advocated for the separate Yoruba nation of Oduduwa, are notable figures involved in separatist agitations.

The bill outlines various penalties for specific actions:

Destroying national symbols, refusing to recite the national anthem, defacing places of worship with intent to incite violence, or undermining the Federal Government will result in a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

Setting up illegal roadblocks, performing unauthorized traffic duties, imposing illegal curfews, or organizing unlawful processions will incur a fine of N2 million, five years in prison, or both upon conviction.

Insulting, defaming, or bringing into disrepute the leadership of any community, religion, lawful group, local government, state, or federal government will result in a fine of N4 million or a two-year prison sentence.

The bill also addresses activities fostering mutual suspicion, mistrust, or intolerance, leading to conflict and violence that threaten Nigeria’s corporate existence, peace, and security. Conviction for such activities carries a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison term, or both.

Additional provisions include:

Forcefully taking over any place of worship, town hall, school, or similar premises will result in a fine of N5 million or 10 years imprisonment.

Professing loyalty or belonging to an organization that disregards Nigeria’s sovereignty will result in a fine of N3 million or four years imprisonment.

Receiving financial or political support from foreign organizations incompatible with Nigeria’s interests will lead to a fine of N15 million or 20 years imprisonment.

Sections 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, and 20 of the bill specify that undermining national security, disrupting community harmony, or impeding law and order will be punishable by a fine of N3 million, up to five years imprisonment, or both. Persistent defiance of constituted authority will result in three years imprisonment for the first offense, seven years for subsequent offenses, or a fine of N5 million.

Other offenses include:

Habitually violating the law, preventing arrest, disrupting legal processes, or engaging in persistent rebellion will result in a fine of N5 million or seven years imprisonment.

Establishing or supporting paramilitary groups not authorized by law will incur a fine of N10 million or 15 years imprisonment.

Unlawfully constructing structures on public places or roads without authorization will result in a fine of N1 million, up to three years imprisonment, or both.

Illegally possessing or using military, police, or intelligence agency uniforms or emblems will result in a fine of N2 million or two years imprisonment.

The bill aims to address and curb activities that threaten the nation’s stability and security, ensuring adherence to laws and respect for constituted authority.